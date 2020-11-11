LAS VEGAS — A 26-year-old Las Vegas woman has been accused of killing her two daughters – allegedly telling their father that the infants’ organs would be “worth a lot of money,” according to a report.

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson, 26, was arrested Friday on murder charges after her boyfriend, Jaykwon Singleton, said he came home to find her with their unresponsive daughters — Rose, 1, and Lily, 2 months — on top of each other in a baby swing, both dead, the Review Journal reported, citing an arrest report.

Singleton told investigators that Sharp-Jefferson “kept shushing him and at one point, made a statement that their organs were worth a lot of money,” according to the report.

When asked about comments about the value of the organs, Sharp-Jefferson said she “saw a movie where people made money on body parts after a person died,” the report said, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

Police have said it was unclear how the two daughters died, New York Post reported.

Singleton added that he and Sharp-Jefferson had been together since 2018 and had not had any problems until she recently “started talking about the alter spirit world,” according to the police report.

Sharp-Jefferson reportedly believed that she had been set up, saying she did not have any kids and didn’t even know Singleton, the Review Journal reported.

Officials said the mother denied being under the influence of alcohol or drugs but said there may have been marijuana present in her apartment, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

Sharp-Jefferson’s next court appearance is Thursday, when attorneys are expected to argue whether the defendant should continue to be held without bail.

The sole criminal offense on her record is a misdemeanor destruction of property charge from 2017. However, the case was later dismissed.