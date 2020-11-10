NEW YORK — The bodies of two dead newborn boys were found wrapped in brown paper and dumped in the back of a Bronx building on Monday afternoon, police said.
The building superintendent discovered the infant twins around 1:45 p.m. in a patio area behind the Claremont high-rise on College Avenue and East 171st Street, the NYPD said.
“It’s tragic,” a law enforcement source said. “These two boys never had a chance.”
One of the infants had a puncture wound that investigators believe may have occurred during birth, while the other had a head injury and a blue string wrapped around his neck, according to police and sources, New York Post reported.
Police believe the babies were thrown from a window inside the building, sources said.
As of Monday evening, investigators didn’t have any information on who the children’s parents were. As a result, officers were canvassing the building for information and surveillance footage.
Resident Osvaldo Volquez, who called 911 to report the gruesome find, told The Post that the superintendent alerted him after discovering the newborn infants.
The 72-year-old said he saw one of the babies, “curled up in the fetal position” and what looked like the placenta.
“I could see its little hands and feet,” said Volquez, who described the baby as “fully formed” and looked to be about 3 to 4 pounds.
He said the child was not moving and did not appear to be alive when he got there.
“It is a terrible act of humanity…,” Volquez said. “I don’t know who would do such a thing.”
Blood spatter was still visible Monday evening on the ground in the back patio area, which doesn’t appear to be accessible to non-residents.
Tytiana Lomax, 19, who lives in the building, said she was “shook,” adding that people in the roughly 40-unit building know each other, but she hadn’t noticed anyone pregnant recently.
NYPD Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack asked for the public’s help with the investigation during a press conference at the scene on Monday evening, according to the New York Post.
Whoever left the infants could face charges of disposing human remains, and possibly other crimes depending on what the medical examiner determines to be the cause of death, McCormack said.
The offense stunned local residents.
Mohammed Oumarir, 70, the landlord of the building directly behind the one where the babies were found, said what happened to the infants was just “too much.”
“It shouldn’t be that way for nobody, even the animals,” he said.
A woman who lives nearby, Cassandra Bell, 52, was also shocked, calling the incident “f–ed up.”
“It’s f–ed up because they could have gave them kids to somebody that don’t have kids,” she said.
“This is the Bronx. But that shouldn’t have happened to them babies.”