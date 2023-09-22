Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS – The teen driver accused of mowing down and killing a retired police chief in a vehicular assault told officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that he would be back on the streets in under a month, according to reports.

Jesus Ayala, who just turned 18, was reportedly the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Aug. 14. His passenger filming the appalling crime was identified as 16-year-old Jzamir Keys. The duo deliberately crashed into Andreas “Andy” Probst, 64, who had been riding his bicycle in a bike lane, according to LVMPD detectives.

Probst retired as chief of police for the City of Bell, which is in Los Angeles County, and was currently working endeavors in global security.

Ayala was arrested hours after Probst was killed. Sometime after being taken into custody, he reportedly told police that he wouldn’t be locked up for long, the New York Post reported.

“You think this juvenile [expletive] is gonna do some [expletive]? I’ll be out in 30 days, I’ll bet you,” Ayala told police, according to KLAS.

“It’s just ah, [expletive] ah, hit-and-run — slap on the wrist.”

At the time, police had not yet told Ayala about any charges related Probst’s death, and was only arrested for a warrant and obstructing a peace officer, the outlet reported.

Ayala was later booked at the Clark County Detention Center and is being held without bail. Prosecutors filed 18 criminal charges against him, including murder, attempted murder, and grand larceny.

Keys was taken into custody on Tuesday. He is charged with the same crimes. Both defendants made their first appearances in Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, where they face charges as adults, reported the New York Post.

“Both these defendants will be charged with open murder, attempted murder, and many other related charges,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters outside court.

Prosecutors also seek high bail pending trial, referring to the pair as a danger to the community.

“The events in these cases are related,” Wolfson said. “I’m very confident these cases will be consolidated.”

Keys was arrested after he was caught on camera getting into a fight last week. Police linked him with the killing of Probst because of the white tennis shoes seen in both videos.

The video reportedly recorded by Keys in August captured the moment the stolen car hurled into the back of Probst while the two defendants laughed saying, “Hit his ass.”

In the sickening video, Probst was thrown over the hood of the vehicle and left to die.

His wife, Crystal Probst, and daughter, Taylor Probst, were in court for Thursday’s hearing. They left immediately afterward without speaking to reporters.

However, earlier in the week Taylor Probst said the attack on her father was a senseless killing caused by the effect “social media has on our youth” — not due to his 35 years in law enforcement.

Under Nevada law, the death penalty cannot be sought due to their age. However, they have an exposure of up to 20 years to life in prison for crimes committed prior to turning 18 years old.

In addition to killing Probst, the pair is accused of hitting another 72-year-old cyclist and crashing into a car while driving in the stolen Hyundai sedan.

Afterward, they are accused of stealing two more cars before crashing them into each other.

The stolen Hyundai Elantra was ditched with blood on the windshield about 10 minutes away from where Probst was mowed down and killed.

Both teens’ mothers made comments and seemingly have a different perspective regarding their sons’ heinous actions.

“I don’t know why he did this,” Ayala’s mother told KLAS Wednesday. “I don’t know if God can forgive this.”

“My son’s side of the story will be told, ‘the truth,’ not the inaccuracies the media will try to portray,” Keys’ mother said in a text message to the station.

