UVALDE, Texas – A nauseating video has emerged showing the suspect who murdered two teachers and 19 children at a Texas Elementary School last week holding up a bag of blood-soaked dead cats.

The video shows Salvador Ramos, 18, smiling while holding up the bag, according to video footage obtained by the New York Post. The footage was so disturbing the news outlet had to blur out the bag.

The attacker “is seen smiling in the undated footage while sitting in the passenger seat of a pal’s car — holding up a clear plastic bag with at least two bloodied cats visible inside,” the Post reported. “The sicko was previously rumored to have had a fascination with dead cats and had threatened to kidnap, kill and rape girls who shunned him online.”

Law Officer is not showing the video or using Ramos’ image.

David Trevino Jr., who is a relative of Ramos’ grandmother, told the Post that the attacker was known for harming animals.

“The shooter was known for hurting cats,” he said. “He liked hurting animals. I’m told he killed the cats and carried around the bag of bodies for s–ts and giggles.”

“The video shows he was not right in the head,” he continued. “He’s not all there. The video raises all sorts of red flags.”

The Daily Wire noted that if Ramos had faced criminal charges for the crime of animal cruelty he would have been barred from purchasing the weapons used during the mass murder.

