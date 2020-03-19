For the first time in history, the Annual Peace Officer Memorial Service in Washington D.C. has been cancelled.

It was a joint decision made by the National Fraternal Order of Police, Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) & National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Patrick Yoes, the National FOP President said in a statement that they plan to “have a meaningful and respectful media tribute to our fallen heroes on May 15th.”

Dianne Bernhard, C.O.P.S. Executive Director said that “C.O.P.S. understands the devastation and disappointment this will cause to survivors. The 2019 fallen officers deserve every bit of honor they were going to receive during NPW. Be assured, their families and co-workers will have an opportunity to visit our nation’s capital where they can participate in events honoring their officer. The leaders of NPW, including C.O.P.S., are in discussion as to what that will look like going forward. While no decisions have been made at this time, please know your C.O.P.S. National Board and staff are actively involved in those discussions and will work diligently to support you and advocate for you as decisions are made.”

The National Law Enforcement Memorial said that “the current crisis that our nation and the world is facing has resulted in the cancellation of public gatherings in DC during National Police Week 2020. The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum wants you to know that this crisis will not deter us from honoring the 2019 fallen. On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, we plan to march forward in solidarity with a virtual Candlelight Vigil and the reading of the names that can be watched from anywhere in the world. Then, as the future becomes more certain and the end of this crisis is near, we will begin to make plans for a live reading of names to honor our 2019 fallen officers. You have our commitment that the fallen will not be forgotten, and we will not rest until they receive the honor that they so rightfully deserve.”

It would have been the 39th year for National Police Week.