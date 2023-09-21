Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CATOOSA, Okla. – Two individuals sought in the savage murder of an Illinois family of four as well as the killing of three dogs were found shot after crashing their vehicle, which then burst into flames, while trying to evade law enforcement officers in Oklahoma. The pursuit and fiery crash occurred days after the horrific murders were discovered, authorities announced Wednesday.

Nathaniel Huey Jr., 31, of Streamwood, Illinois, and an unnamed woman were identified as suspects in the homicides. The pair was involved in a collision and shooting in Catoosa, Oklahoma, which is 650 miles from the original crime scene at the suburban Chicago home, police said in a press conference, NBC Chicago reported.

Oklahoma police discovered a hit on the suspect vehicle and tried to initiate a stop, but the vehicle fled and ultimately crashed. Pursuing officers found the pair suffering from a single gunshot wound each. Huey’s proved fatal, while the woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, the Romeoville Police Department said.

Nathaniel Huey Jr. crashed his vehicle, causing it to burst into flames, while trying to evade law enforcement authorities in Oklahoma. (Screenshot News On 6)

Both individuals were identified as suspects within hours of police discovering the bodies of Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two children, 10-year-old Adriel and 7-year-old Diego, during a welfare check Sunday evening, according to the New York Post.

Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei and their two children, 10-year-old Adriel and 7-year-old Diego, were shot dead in their suburban Chicago home. ( Gofundme)

Police said the quadruple homicide and killing of the family pets was “not a random incident.”

“Evidence has shown us a nexus between our suspects and the victims as well as possible motives,” Romeoville Deputy Chief Chris Burne said at a press conference.

Investigators said there was a “tremendous amount of physical evidence” from the crime scene but did not disclose a motive for the murders.

The family of four was murdered between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday, according to investigators. The brutal crimes stunned the ordinarily quiet community of Romeoville, Ill. that was left wondering why they didn’t hear gunfire.

A concerned family member called police after one of the victims did not report for work Sunday morning and failed to reply to messages.

After identifying Huey and the unnamed woman that night, police issued a statewide bulletin detailing his description and one for his vehicle. The female with Huey was reported missing by family members Tuesday morning.

Catoosa police received a hit on a digital license plate reader Wednesday morning and tried to detain the individuals. However, Huey “immediately attempted to elude the officers,” but crashed the vehicle in the process, causing it to burst into flames, Romeoville police said.

“Officers on scene heard two noises, believed to be gunshots,” according to law enforcement authorities.

The investigation is ongoing to determine who pulled the trigger as well as many other factors in the case.

Police do not believe there are additional suspect involved in the homicides, the New York Post reported.

Relatives said the deceased family members had recently moved into the Romeoville home in April. Both children were enrolled as students at RC Hill Elementary School, Valley View School District Superintendent Rachel Kinder said in a community message.

“These were hardworking people that had just bought their first home. Their kids were the sweetest most innocent angels who could hug your worries away,” a GoFundMe page stated.

“In just a few hours their lives, their family’s lives completely changed. The world is going to be a much dimmer place without them.”

