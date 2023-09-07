Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIAMI – Miami police came to the aid and rescued a woman Thursday morning who stripped off her clothing and jumped in the water with her 3-year-old nephew as she sought to avoid arrest in the Brickell neighborhood of the city.

Officers first responded about 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Brickell Avenue regarding a vandalized flood light on the Baywalk. Upon arrival, police encountered Nataliia Marina, 27, her sister and her sister’s son, Local 10 news reported.

The women tried to flee from police by descending down a sea wall. As an officer gave chase, Marina decided to strip completely nude before jumping into the water while holding the toddler.

Marina swam across the bay towards Brickell Key, where marine patrol officers eventually pulled her and the child from the water.

“It’s just disturbing, you see this child which entrusts his aunt to take care of him,” Miami police Capt. Freddie Cruz said. “She actually threw him in the water with her.”

“We have officers that are specially trained, crisis intervention team officers that are trained,” Cruz said. “She was evaluated. And I guess the determination was that she was in a normal state of mind, that she was OK to face charges.”

The Instagram account onlyindade originally posted video showing portions of the peculiar incident.

“In the video, you see the child crying,” Cruz said. “There’s nothing normal about this.”

Marina is a British national who lives on the streets of Miami. She faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal mischief, along with a citation for resisting arrest, according to law enforcement records, Local 10 news reported.

The toddler was placed into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

It’s unclear if Marina’s sister faces any charges.