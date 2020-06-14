NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Weatherman drove a pro-police scheme car with a large “Back The Blue” hashtag during Saturday’s Dixie Vodka 250. The car not only featured the phrase in three places, but also had a large “Blue Lives Matter” flag decal on the hood of the car, with the “Thin Blue Line” running across the side.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBS News reports that the reveal from Mike Harmon Racing, Weatherman’s racing team, came just four days after Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace drove a car which had “Black Lives Matter” in the two of the same spots where Weatherman’s pro-cop slogans resided.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third placement of “Back the Blue” on Weatherman’s car was put in the same spot where Wallace had “Compassion, Love, Understanding.”

The thin blue line along with blue lives matter is often met with controversy but both symbols have long been known as a show of solidarity.