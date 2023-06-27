Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson’s mother- and father-in-law, as well as his 11-year-old nephew were found with fatal gunshot wounds in their Oklahoma residence late Monday in what law enforcement authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide.

Terry Janway, 68, allegedly shot and killed her husband, Jack Janway, 69, and their grandson, Dalton, before turning the gun on herself in their home in Muskogee.

The couple’s daughter, Chandra Janway, 44, is married to Johnson, according to the New York Post.

Police received a 911 call from a woman at the residence, believed to be Terry, that someone had a gun before quickly hanging up. Shortly after 9 p.m. officers were dispatched to the home regarding to the call.

Terry Janway is suspected in the apparent murder-suicide of her husband and grandson. ( Facebok / Janway Chiropractic & Acupuncture Clinic)

Upon arrival, police discovered a body lying in the hallway inside the front door before hearing gunfire. Officers dragged the body out of the home and then urged anyone else inside to come out.

Not long after, police said two more bodies were discovered in another part of the house. Officials have not yet released a motive for the apparent murder-suicide.

Dr. Jack Janway and nephew Dalton in a 2019 photo. ( Facebok / Janway Chiropractic & Acupuncture Clinic)

According to Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman, the Janway family were prominent members of the community, FOX23 reported.

“It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident,” Coleman said. “It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved.”

The Muskogee, Oklahoma, home of Jack and Terry Janway. (Screenshot FOX23 News)

Jack owned a chiropractic business and the mayor had been a client, reported the New York Post.

“I knew Dr. Janway. Dr. Janway has worked on me, we’ve been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I’ve been in Muskogee,” Coleman noted. “Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me.”

Johnson’s nephew Dalton was enrolled in the Muskogee Public Schools. The district issued a statement that said, “Dalton was a fifth-grade student at Sadler Arts Academy who was cherished by his teachers and fellow classmates. Our heart goes out to the entire Rougher community who knew him as a friend and classmate.”

Johnson was scheduled to race in a Chicago street event this weekend. Understandably, his team announced that he had withdrawn from competition due the personal tragedy.

The champion race car driver and Chandra were married in 2004. The couple have two daughters.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...