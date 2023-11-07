Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An Arizona man is in custody after the body of a woman was discovered inside the trunk of a car at a home in Southern California, police said Tuesday.

Richard Paul Rodriguez, 34, a resident of Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of an unnamed woman, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department, ABC 7 reported.

Patrol officers responded about 5:15 p.m. on Monday to the 17000 block of Friml Lane in Huntington Beach after the department received reports of a family disturbance at the residence, police said.

“Upon arrival, patrol officers contacted the involved parties and secured the location,” HBPD said in a statement. “During the initial investigation, officers located a deceased adult female. She had passed away under suspicious circumstances.”

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit were sent to the scene, the agency said. News video showed investigators examining the trunk of a vehicle parked outside the house.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department-Coroner Division and Crime Lab also responded to assist,” police said. “Based on interviews and evidence located at the scene, 34-year- old Richard Paul Rodriguez of Holbrook, Arizona, was arrested and booked on one count of PC 187(a) Murder.”

The woman’s name was withheld, pending notification of her family.

“The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time,” police said.

