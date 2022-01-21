Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Sacramento, California – A motorcycle officer with the Elk Grove Police Department has died following a collision with a wrong-way driver Friday morning on Highway 99 according to the Sacramento Bee.

. “Unfortunately, our officer succumbed to his injuries,” Police Chief Timothy Albright said during a brief news conference outside UC Davis Medical Center. “We are deeply saddened.”

The officer has not yet been publicly identified.

The California Highway Patrol and other emergency personnel responded to the crash shortly after 5 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 near 12th Avenue in Sacramento, the CHP’s South Sacramento office said. The Elk Grove Police Department confirmed that the major-injury collision involved one of its motorcycle officers, who was rushed to a local hospital.

Chief Timothy Albright said the officer was a six year veteran and was on his way to work when a car traveling northbound on southbound Highway 99 struck his motorcycle.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...