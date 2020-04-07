NEW YORK – More than 1,300 New York City Fire Department members who reported testing positive for the coronavirus, were exposed to it or were suspected of having it, are now back on the job.

Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said Tuesday that the 1,310 EMTs, paramedics and firefighters are assuming their full duties as the department is “responding to a record number of medical calls” and continues to “meet this unprecedented challenge head on,” FOX News reported.

“I am incredibly proud of the men and women of this Department who are demonstrating every single day throughout this pandemic why they are known as the best and the bravest,” Nigro added.

The FDNY made the announcement in a series of tweets, while also reminding New Yorkers to only call 911 during a real emergency.

1,310 FDNY EMTs, Paramedics, and Firefighters who reported testing positive for COVID-19, were exposed to COVID-19, or suspected of having COVID-19 have returned to full duty. pic.twitter.com/xRt3JAgNA1 — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2020

“Please allow first responders to assist those most in need,” the department said.

Yesterday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the rate of once-sick officers returning to the ranks of its police department “has gotten very strong,” although he did not disclose numbers.

“The vast majority of patrol officers in the NYPD are younger and very healthy people,” de Blasio said. “So, the extent they have been exposed to the virus – they are coming back rapidly.”