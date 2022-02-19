Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A TV actress who went missing in Los Angeles days ago was found dead on Friday morning, Los Angeles Police Department confirmed, according to reports.

The family of Lindsey Pearlman had been looking for her since Feb. 13 when she failed to return home and had not been heard from since. She was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in Los Angeles. The actress was 43, the New York Post reported.

LAPD issued a missing persons bulletin after Pearlman who could not be located earlier in the week.

LAPD Missing persons unit is seeking the public assistance in locating Lindsey Erin Pearlman. Any information of Lindsey’s whereabouts, please contact the Missing Persons Unit during business hours at 213-996-1800. After business hours or weekends please contact 877-527-3247. pic.twitter.com/sXlD3oQGDP — LAPD Missing Persons Unit (@LAPDMPU) February 17, 2022

LAPD said in a statement that Pearlman’s body was located after officers responded to a call Friday about 8:30 a.m. regarding a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue, which is just south of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking spot.

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Pearlman and her cause of death will be determined once the autopsy is complete.

According to Fox News, Pearlman’s husband also confirmed her death on Instagram, writing: “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken.”

A cousin of the actress, Savannah Pearlman, expressed her sorrow on Twitter.

“I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late,” she wrote.

UPDATE: I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance. Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor. — Savannah Pearlman (@Savannah__P) February 18, 2022

Pearlman’s TV credits include a recurring role on ABC’s “General Hospital” and “Chicago Justice.” She also starred in the BET+ title “The Ms. Pat Show” and on the Urbanflix series “Vicious.”