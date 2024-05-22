Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Minnesota toddler is dead after falling from an 8th floor apartment window over the weekend, according to a report.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said a death investigation is underway after a 3-year-old child died from falling out of an elevated window at the Lux Apartments in the 6100 block of Summit Drive, CBS News reported.

First responders arrived at the scene Saturday morning and discovered the child had fallen from the 8th floor. Despite life saving efforts, the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear if the deceased youngster was male or female.

Detectives spoke with family members who were present when the child fell. Authorities did not reveal what explanation was given in regards to the tragedy.

Autopsy results from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office are pending. Police said the investigation remains ongoing and further details were not immediately available.