Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

SPICER, Minn. – Minnesota lawyer and online legal personality Nick Rekieta was arrested last week and has been charged with illegal possession of drugs and firearms in Kandiyohi County.

Rekieta, 42, and his wife Kayla, 40, are each facing a felony charge of second-degree drug possession of 25 grams or more of cocaine, a gross misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm by a user of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of child endangerment, following their arrests early Thursday morning.

Charges say a warrant was executed just after 9 a.m. at the Spicer, Minn., home of the Rekietas. Law enforcement encountered Nick traveling in his vehicle on 51st Street NE as they arrived; he was stopped and detained.

A juvenile female refused to allow officers into the home, and Nick refused to give them the door code for entry. Law enforcement entered the home using a door ram.

Upon entry, law enforcement located Kayla, fellow online personality April Imholte, and four juveniles inside the home. The Rekietas reportedly have five children together.

Charges say officers noted the dirty condition of the home with clothing everywhere, dust and dirty dishes.

A search of the home turned up several items in the master bedroom and closet, including 26.67 grams of cocaine, eight ketamine pills, a digital scale, an AR rifle with several magazines, a .22 caliber spent casing, two credit cards belonging to Imholte, and various drug paraphernalia and other items that tested positive for cocaine residue. Additional firearms and ammunition were found inside the garage.

Nick agreed to speak with officers and said that he and Kayla sleep in the master bedroom and that Imholte was visiting the home, but he refused to answer any questions about the drugs. Officers noted that Nick had sores on his arms that were consistent with those commonly seen on controlled substance users.

At jail, Kayla requested her prescription medicine be brought to her. Upon inspection, jail staff found unknown pills and gummies that did not match the prescription on the container.

Jail records show Imholte was also booked into custody along with the Rekietas, but she appears to have been released from custody without being charged at this time.

Nick Rekieta has gained a large online following on social media and YouTube by mixing legal analysis and commentary, sometimes with humor, during prominent trials like Derek Chauvin and Kyle Rittenhouse. In recent months, fans and critics alike noted changes in Nick and raised concerns over alcohol and possible drug use. Following their arrests, information came to light regarding the apparent convoluted relationship between the Rekietas and Imholte.

A copy of a police report from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was posted by an X user that appears to show that someone reported a concern over child neglect/abuse about a week prior to the warrant execution.

Part of Nick Rekieta’s Zoom court hearing was posted online as the charges were read by the judge.

🚨BREAKING: Lawyer Nick Rekieta is facing allegedly 25 years & being charged with: 👉 Child Endangerment 👉 Possessing Cocaine or Crystal Meth in EXCESS of 25 grams or more 👉 Possessing ammo/firearm with controlled substance. pic.twitter.com/au6Rdub0pK — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) May 24, 2024

During the initial court appearance, Nick stated that he is representing himself and acting as his wife’s attorney.

Both Rekietas have since been released from custody and each is scheduled to appear next in court on Aug. 8, 2024.

Information wasn’t immediately available on whether the children have been removed from the home. Online commentator The Quartering gave a breakdown of the charges, as well as the potential repercussions of having Child Protection Services involved in the case.

If either party is convicted on the felony drug charge, the maximum penalty is up to 25 years in prison.

Minnesota Crime Watch & Information publishes news, info and commentary about crime, public safety and livability issues in Minneapolis, the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.

This article appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.