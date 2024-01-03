Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police bodycam video shows the moment a fleeing Michigan motorcyclist plunged into the murky Kalamazoo River to evade pursuing officers following an attempted traffic stop. Police said the man eventually went under and never resurfaced, and despite an exhaustive search, has not been found.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the unidentified suspect sped away from police around 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day when an officer attempted a traffic stop on the motorcyclist regarding a “license plate violation.” The rider subsequently led police in a chase.

However, the fleeing suspect apparently developed mechanical issues, forcing him to abandon the bike and continue fleeing on foot. The man eventually plunged into the Kalamazoo River and tried to swim away. However, he eventually submerged and was never seen again.

Kalamazoo Public Safety provided the following details in a press release on Tuesday:

On January 1, 2024, around 4:30 p.m., a KDPS officer initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a license plate violation near Michigan Ave. and Rose St. The motorcyclist did not stop and fled from the officer. The motorcycle experienced mechanical issues and became disabled allowing the officer to catch up to the motorcycle near Harrison and E. Michigan Ave. The subject abandoned the motorcycle and fled on foot with the KDPS officer giving chase. The subject fled through Veteran’s Memorial Park and ran into the Kalamazoo River to avoid being arrested. The subject attempted to go across the river. The river current pushed him downstream, and officers observed him go under water and did not resurface. Several officers entered the river in an attempt to rescue the individual; however, he was not found. KDPS exhausted all efforts throughout the evening using the Kalamazoo County Dive team, KDPS rescue boats and aviation unit, to find the subject. The Dive team and KDPS have resumed a search this morning along the river. KDPS is working to confirm the identity of the male at this time.

A spokesman for City of Kalamazoo Public Safety said Wednesday that the search for the man remains ongoing and that investigators have not yet been able to identify him, the New York Post reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 to speak with a detective. Information can also be provided anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the “P3Tips” app, or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

