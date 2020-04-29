The Michigan State Police are urging drivers to avoid speeding even though there is less traffic on the roads right now.

On Tuesday, the agency posted a photo of a speeding ticket on Twitter and said a driver was cited for going 180 mph in a 70 mph zone.

“MSP wants people to know, just because there is less traffic on the roads & warmer weather, there are no excuses for speeding,” the agency wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan State Police along with other agencies have reported that in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, that while there has been less traffic there has been more reports of reckless driving and high speed drivers.