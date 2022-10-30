Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Michigan State football players took their frustration out on Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows in the Michigan Stadium tunnel Saturday night and criminal assault charges are under investigation.

After the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, social media posts showed at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking McBurrows in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.

Police have launched an investigation into an ugly postgame fight, according to the Detroit News.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said a second player, who he did not identify, was also attacked and one was injured and might have a broken nose.

“Two of our players were assaulted,” Harbaugh said. “I saw on the one video. Ten on one. It was pretty bad.

Harbaugh called for a full investigation into the incident.

The New York Post reported that Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said the police and Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, who attended the game, are looking into the fracas.

A message seeking comment was left with Warren and Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller.

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

“What happened after the game was completely unacceptable,” Manuel said. “I talked to the commissioner. He’s looking into it. The police is looking into it because they’ve seen the video. This is not how we should interact after the game.

“This is not what the rivalry should be about. It should not be how it is remembered.”