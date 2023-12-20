Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FRASER, Mich. – Michigan police released video showing an officer rescue a trapped woman from a pickup truck that was engulfed in flames.

Officer Cameron Rieper of the Fraser Police Department rushed to the scene in Macomb County late Saturday night where a pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames on the shoulder of the road, FOX2 Detroit reported.

“There was flames in like the bed area of the truck and then the engine compartment was just starting to catch on fire,” Reiper told the news outlet.

Dashcam video from Reiper’s patrol unit shows the officer moving toward the driver’s side door of the truck as flames engulfed the vehicle.

Reiper said the elderly woman appeared confused and initially grabbed the steering wheel when he tried to pull her to safety.

Nevertheless, Reiper, a former firefighter, persistently worked to get the woman out of the burning automobile, FOX reported.

“She was an elderly female. It’s really unknown if she had a medical issue or what exactly happened before the original crash,” he said.

The identity of the woman was not released, but authorities said she is recovering at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The original cause of the crash remained unclear.