WARREN, Mich. — Law enforcement authorities say a Michigan man in his 30s lost both of his arms Saturday when a bomb he was handling inside his garage unexpectedly exploded, according to reports.

Following the blast, the unnamed homeowner was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition from numerous injuries. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said it was unclear if the man would survive, according to The Detroit News,

The explosion occurred around 3:10 p.m. at a residence located on Gentner Street near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, according to Dwyer.

The commissioner said the man had an extensive criminal background involving weapons charges and manufacturing of explosive devices. Moreover, he was already under investigation prior to Saturday’s blast.

Hence, the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responded and investigators followed up by obtaining a search warrant for the home, mlive reported.

As a result, they discovered several more explosive devices at the man’s house along with a dozen firearms and about 4,000 rounds of ammunition.

Dionta Banks lives nearby. He told local reporters that he and his roommates heard the initial blast, which was followed up by approximately 10 smaller detonations.

“The house exploded even more. It probably exploded 10 times,” according to Banks.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.