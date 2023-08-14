Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. – A deputy with the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized Sunday following a vehicle pursuit that turned into a gun battle, killing the suspect, officials said.

Deputy Joshua Hankins was transported to Trinity Health Hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting was the result of deputies trying to apprehend a suspect who was involved in a domestic-related crime and subsequently led law enforcement authorities in a vehicle pursuit that ended in an exchange of gunfire, wounding Hankins. Moreover, authorities said the suspect was subsequently killed as police returned fire.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said the Muskegon Township Police and Muskegon Heights Police initially responded to a domestic dispute around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday. However, prior to police arrival, the suspect fled in a Subaru Forrester, officials said.

Law enforcement personnel found the suspect a few hours later and a vehicle pursuit began, Fox News Digital reported.

At 12:52 a.m., “an off-duty deputy observed the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled. Deputies, troopers and officers from Muskegon County, Michigan State Police, Muskegon Township Police and Fruitpoint Township Police were involved in the pursuit of the suspect vehicle over several miles,” the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office noted.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating a scene on Slocum Rd near Neil Rd. One vehicle in the ditch. Dozens of officers on scene, including MSP. More details to come. // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/hK3CFjJ9PO — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) August 14, 2023

Finally, the unnamed suspect ultimately became disabled after driving into a ditch near the small village of Ravenna. The man refused to surrender and opened fire on police, Fox reported.

“Deputies attempted to take the driver into custody at gunpoint. The suspect fired a weapon at Officers. Officers returned fire and the suspect was shot and killed,” the sheriff’s office confirmed.

No further details were released as it relates to the gunman’s identity or the precipitating crime.

However, Muskegon County Undersheriff Kenneth Sanford reported good news regarding the wounded deputy Monday morning about 5 a.m., saying, “He is home and doing well.”

Hankins is a 2020 graduate from the Grand Valley State University Police Academy.