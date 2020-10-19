ROSEVILLE, Mich. — A Michigan city council member was charged last week with drug possession and running a drug house, after authorities searched his home about eight months ago, according to reports.

Roseville City Councilman Charles Frontera, 32, was arraigned via Zoom on Wednesday for charges of crack cocaine possession, less than 25 grams, and maintaining a drug house, records show, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

“It just leaves a black eye on the city of Roseville,” Mayor Robert Taylor told the Detroit Free Press. “I hope he tells everyone the truth and we move on in the city of Roseville, either with or without him.”

Michigan State Police raided Frontera’s Roseville home on Feb. 24, which resulted in two people being arrested following an investigation, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

“There were quite a few cop cars that were out there,” said neighbor Garret Zacharek in February. “Pretty shocking, it is a pretty quiet neighborhood, not a lot going on, very unexpected.”

Taylor said Frontera has attended city council meetings since authorities searched his home and he has not yet resigned, reports said.

His attorney, Vince Manzella provided an emailed statement to the news organization: “Thank you for reaching out, but at this time I do not have any comment.”

Frontera did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

He was released on bond and a probable cause conference is set for Oct. 26.

Frontera was elected to his second, four-year term on City Council last November.