GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A man in Michigan with filed down teeth that gives his dental work the appearance of a crosscut saw is in custody after law enforcement authorities discovered he kidnapped a vulnerable woman, sexually assaulted her for three weeks and threatened to “rip out her throat” if she didn’t do what he told her to, according to authorities.

During a Wednesday press conference, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson disclosed the disturbing details that led to the arrest of 36-year-old Michael Barajas on Dec. 8. Barajas had filed his teeth down to points and threatened to bite the victim and rip her throat out while he held her captive for three-weeks, according to the sheriff, reported the New York Post.

During Thanksgiving week, a pregnant woman in her early 20s had been kicked out of her house, Swanson told members of the press. Barajas noticed the vulnerable woman walking on the street by herself. He pulled his car alongside the woman and offered her food, a warm shower and shelter.

The desperate victim accepted his offer, unaware of the abuse to come, which included getting repeatedly raped and trafficked for the next three weeks.

Once Barajas arrived at his dilapidated home with the victim, he reportedly locked her inside a room and tied her to a bed. The room had an exterior deadbolt and the windows were screwed shut, making it a prison.

Barajas sexually violated the pregnant woman numerous times, and had other people come over to sexually assault her as well, authorities said.

“This guy used the opportunity to not only sexually assault but have people come over and traffic her as she was tied forcibly to the bed while they assaulted her,” Swanson said.

The victim tried unsuccessfully to escape her confined space on two occasions, according to the sheriff. Each time the woman made a run for it, she was caught and dragged back to the bedroom. On one occasion she had shots fired in her direction by Barajas and other suspects.

The third attempt to escape occurred on Dec. 8 and was due to a medical emergency related to her pregnancy. She was taken to the Hurley Medical Center and nurses treating her recognized she was being abused and contacted Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, KKTV reported.

The sheriff said Barajas threatened to chomp on the victim with his sharp fangs the entire time she was held against her will at the home.

“Barajas threatened that if she didn’t do everything that he told her to do, that he would bite her neck and rip out her throat,” Swanson said.

The sheriff held up a photo of Barajas and then showed his teeth, which appear to be filed to sharp points, much like a saw.

“This guy is a monster,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. ( Genesee County Sheriff’s Office)

Swanson described the grooming process used by the suspect on the woman, by providing her needs of food and shelter. He even required her to write a letter where she described Barajas as “her daddy.”

“This guy is a monster. If you look at the teeth that are filed down and the threats of ripping out a throat, I will say no more,” he said.

Once the nursing staff alerted law enforcement authorities, investigator’s interviewed the victim, and the sheriff’s office later raided the residence. Barajas was subsequently taken into custody on several charges, which include human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual assault, possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy, among other offenses, according to The Post.

Barajas was booked in jail. His bond was set at $250,000. He is scheduled to be in court for a probable cause conference Dec. 22.

The sheriff said the investigation remains ongoing. Investigators are asking for information that will lead to the identification and capture of additional suspects. Anyone who knows something about the crime or any known associates of Barajas is being asked to call 911 or 810-257-3422.

