MIAMI – A Miami-Dade police officer was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. The crime involved a recently terminated female officer who is accused of firing at the male, striking him in the head. Officials are referring to the shooting as domestic violence.

The critically wounded officer has not been identified. He had been in a relationship with the woman accused in the shooting, a former Miami-Dade Schools officer, the New York Post reported.

The male officer was off-duty in Hialeah when he was shot. The suspect has been taken into custody, Miami-Dade Police (MDPD) said.

During this difficult time, I ask for your prayers for the officers family and the MDPD family. https://t.co/0LLXlppb7L — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) November 4, 2022

“One of our MDPD officers was shot off-duty in what appears to be a domestic incident,” the department said on Twitter.

Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami was swarmed with the victim’s fellow officers. He remained in the facility’s trauma unit Friday morning.

There were no further details immediately available at the time of publication. Officials said they would provide updates later in the day.

“We ask for your prayers,” the agency tweeted Friday morning.