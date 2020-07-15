St. Louis police have applied for warrants in the case of the couple who pointed guns at protesters on their street.

News 4 reports after speaking with St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden that the department has applied for warrants but did not elaborate on what those warrants allege or who they are against.

A search warrant was executed last week and the guns were turned over to police as evidence.

Last night, speaking on Fox News, Mark McCloskey said that he had been advised that an indictment was imminent.

According to Chief Hayden, “The hostility is what I noticed……I don’t want to see guns out when people are very hostile and angry at each other. Those are recipes for violence, so again we applied on warrant, there’s been follow up information and we are waiting on the decision on the warrant application.”

The incident happened on June 28 when a large group of people were headed to a protest calling for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to resign. The McCloskey’s called the police who did not respond and when protesters broke down their gate and walked on to their property, they went outside holding weapons.

Several protesters also had weapons.

Defense attorney Joel Schwartz has previously maintained they are innocent. He says they were acting within their full rights to protect themselves and their property. The street is private and he says the protesters were trespassing and were threatening to the McCloskeys.

Missouri Governor Parson said that President Trump was watching the case and that he had reached out to him on Tuesday.

“I just got off the phone with the President of the United States before I walked out here today,” Parson said. “He understands the situation in Missouri. He understands the situation in St. Louis and how out of control it is for a prosecutor to let violent criminals off and not do their job and try to attack law-abiding citizens. The conversation I had with the President, said that he would do everything he could within his powers to help with this situation.”

Mark McCloskey told Fox News that the responses around the globe have been largely supportive as he estimated 90% of them were positive.