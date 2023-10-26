Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UPDATE: The original death toll was reported by authorities to be 22. However, it’s now been reduced to 18 dead and 13 wounded, according to Maine State Police Col. William Ross, Fox News reported.

“Currently, there is an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder for Mr. Card,” Ross said. “And the reason it’s eight counts, because ten people have not yet been identified as those people are identified, the counts will probably go to the total of 18.”

LEWISTON, Maine – A gunman in Maine went on a terrorizing shooting rampage Wednesday night at a restaurant and a bowling alley. At least 22 people (later determined to be 18) were murdered and varying reports of more than a dozen people wounded in both shootings, according to sources. The massacre occurred in Lewiston, the second largest city in the state.

The mass killings began about 7 p.m. Wednesday, and took place at two locations, Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant and Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, the Sun Journal reported. According to the Lewiston Police Department, the gunman remains on the loose and a massive manhunt continues for the killer Thursday morning.

Kathy Lebel, the co-owner of Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant, where more than a dozen people were shot, told the news outlet, “I still feel like this whole thing is a nightmare.”

Several hours after the mass murder took place, police identified Robert Card, 40, a trained firearms instructor with past mental health issues, as the suspect, according to law enforcement sources, the New York Post reported.

Card is believed to be an Army Reservist stationed out of Saco, Maine. Law enforcement officials said he recently threatened to shoot up the base after “hearing voices.”

Sources said he spent two weeks in a mental health facility over the summer before being released.

Following the massacre Wednesday evening, Card was believed to be driving a white Subaru Outback. Law enforcement authorities said the vehicle was located about 8 miles away in Lisbon, Maine.

Police in Maine said Card was driving a white Subaru Outback. ( Lewiston Police Department)

Maine State Police cautioned local residents to shelter in place and secure their homes and businesses while the manhunt is underway.

“Please stay off the streets and allow law enforcement to diffuse the situation,” the state agency warned residents. “If you see any suspicious activity or individuals please call 911.”

“Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening,” Lewiston police announced in a Facebook post. “Card should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts.”

Officials disclosed very few details during a Wednesday night press conference as police were searching for the gunman.

However, the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office shared two images of the suspect carrying a rifle and said there were “two active shooter events” and the “suspect is still at large.”

Card studied engineering at the University of Maine from 2001 to 2004 — though it’s unclear if he graduated, a school spokesperson told NBC News.

A source told the Sun Journal that at least 14 people inside Schemengees restaurant were shot.

Lebel, the eatery’s co-owner, wasn’t working at the time but said she was told a gunman burst into Schemengees and opened fire.

“It was just a fun night playing cornhole … it’s the last thing you’re expecting, right?” Lebel told the news outlet.

Lewiston public schools announced that classes were canceled on Thursday as law enforcement officials have directed all residents in Androscoggin County to remain locked down.

“There remains a lot of unknowns at this time. Information moves quickly but not always accurately. Please continue to shelter in place or get to safety,” officials for the school district wrote on Facebook.

“Stay close to your loved ones. Embrace them. Our prayers go out to those who lost someone tonight. Our prayers go out to all those working to stop further loss of life,” the district added.

The death toll on Wednesday nearly matches the number of homicides that occurred in Maine during all of 2022, which was 29, Fox News reported.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills encouraged residents to follow the directions from law enforcement personnel as they search for the killer.

“I am aware of and have been briefed on the active shooter situation in Lewiston. I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement,” Mills wrote on X. “I will to continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials.”