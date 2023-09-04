Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MADISON, Maine – In July a man was found dead inside his parked car at a cemetery in Maine. Now his roommate is charged with murder, authorities said over the weekend.

Mark Trabue, 57, was discovered dead inside his car at a cemetery on East Houghton Street in Madison, Maine, the evening of July 8, according to a Sept. 1 Maine State Police news release.

Trabue’s death was declared a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, police said. Although authorities have not revealed the cause and manner of death, Roland Flood, 61, is accused of murdering him, Yahoo News reported.

Trabue and Flood were roommates, police said. Once detectives began their work, evidence led them to conclude that Flood killed Trabue.

Detectives with Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit took Flood into custody. He is charged with murder, according to the press statement from police.

Although authorities didn’t specify the cemetery where Trabue’s body was located, Forest Hill Cemetery is on East Houghton Street in Madison, according to Yahoo News.

Flood was booked at the Somerset County Jail. It’s unclear when he is expected to make his first court appearance.