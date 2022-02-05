Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BLACKSBURG, Va. – One person is dead and four others are hospitalized following a mass shooting at a Virginia hookah bar late Friday night, according to law enforcement authorities.

Police are still searching for suspects in the deadly rampage at the Melody Hookah Lounge near Virginia Tech’s campus shortly before midnight on Friday, the Blacksburg Police said as they encouraged people to remain inside and secure their surroundings.

VT Alerts (NRV): Reports of shots fired in Blacksburg. Stay inside. Secure doors. Emergency personnel responding. Call 911 for help. More information can be found here: https://t.co/COheI4SIjV https://t.co/K3r4a0k4XX — Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) February 5, 2022

Although police have not released the names of those shot at the lounge, one of the shooting victims was identified as a Virginia Tech student, according to the school.

Officials said the deadly incident was a “complex, ongoing case that has shifted to a homicide investigation.” The severity of the injuries were not disclosed in the hours following the shooting, the New York Post reported.

Tim Sands, the president of Virginia Tech, expressed his condolences for the victims in a statement on Saturday morning.

“Events like this are difficult and unsettling to all of us,” Sands said. “Our community is strong, and our strength is derived from our genuine care and concern for one another.”

According to an announcement on Melody Hookah Lounge’s website, a private event was taking place at the lounge from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. before the general public was allowed entry.