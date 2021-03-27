No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Manhunt underway for man accused of shooting Texas state trooper

The ambush shooting has left the trooper in critical condition

March 27, 2021
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
in Investigations, News, Officer Down, On Duty
Texas DPS

Investigators are searching for 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson. (Texas DPS)

360
SHARES
1.6k
VIEWS
Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — Officials are searching for a man accused of shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Friday near Mexia.

The shooting happened on U.S. Highway 84 west of Mexia in Limestone County, about 81 miles southeast of Dallas, according to the DPS.

The trooper was taken in critical condition to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Waco, NBCDFW reported.

Law enforcement personnel are searching for 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr. in the shooting.

Pinson is described as a 6-foot-tall Black man who weighs about 220 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was wearing glasses, a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association identified the critically wounded trooper as Chad Walker, KWTX reported.

The association said Walker responded to the area at FM Road 2848 and U.S. Highway 84 to assist the driver of a car stranded by the side of the road.

“Before Trooper Walker could stop his patrol unit, a black male, identified as DeArthur Pinson Jr., immediately emerged from the driver’s seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Trooper Walker through the patrol unit’s windshield,” the association said.

Trooper Walker sustained a gunshot wound “to his head and abdomen,” the association said.

A Blue Alert issued for Pinson states that he was last seen on U.S. 84 and FM480 in Coolidge, Texas, at about 5:50 p.m. Friday.


Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
Tags:
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement—for law enforcement and supporters of justice, law, and order. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company, but a true advocate for the law enforcement profession.

Related Posts

Load More
Book: The Courageous Police Leader

Latest Articles

Load More

Liberty University offers affordable tuition and a 25% discount for law officers and first responders.

Follow your Law Officer Local Network:

More coming soon. Follow the news related justice, law, and order in your local area—and stand up and speak out.

LA Police Gear

Must Read

Load More

Stand up & speak out!

Gab with us—fight censorship!

Most Popular

More from Law Officer

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 LawOfficer.com