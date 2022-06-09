Gadsen, Alabama – A suspect who attempted to enter an Alabama elementary school was shot and killed by a police officer Thursday morning, authorities said. Kids were present in the school at the time, where a summer program was being held.
Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick told reporters that a “potential intruder” went to several doors trying to get into Walnut Park Elementary School, where a summer literacy program was being conducted for 34 children. All the exterior doors were already locked, he said, and the principal sought help when she realized what was happening.
The Gadsden Times reported that a police officer from Rainbow City was working as a school resource officer at the time. Upon encountering the suspect, an altercation occurred where the suspect was shot and killed.
Officials said that no students were hurt and most had no idea what had happened.