SAN ANTONIO – A mental breakdown led a 19-year-old man to shoot his mother, his little sister and his baby boy overnight, according to police.

Lance Tello has been identified as the suspect, WOAI reported.

Officers responded to the San Antonio home around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 49-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a one-month-old baby with gunshot wounds. As a result, all the victim’s were rushed to University Hospital where they underwent emergency surgery.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters there were a total of nine people inside the house when the 19-year-old had some sort of mental breakdown.

Police say Tello first shot the baby, then his mother and sister when they ran into the room. After shooting the three family members, he ran from the home. The baby’s mother was also at the residence, but was not injured.

Officers located the suspect several blocks from the crime scene and took him into custody.

The baby and 14-year-old sister were in surgery and considered critical. The mother is reported to be in stable condition.

Tello is currently facing three charges of Aggravated Assault and also Injury to a Child, all felony charges. If the baby or his sister do not survive, he would face additional charges.

His bonds have been set at a combined total of $500,000.