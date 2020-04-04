NEW YORK – New York State Police have reported a 15-20 percent increase in domestic violence cases, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This figure comes as the American Psychiatric Association just released a poll showing 36 percent of Americans say COVID-19 has a “serious impact” on their mental health. In the same poll 48 percent said they were anxious about getting sick, while 40 percent experienced anxiety about becoming seriously ill, according to “Fox Report with John Scott.”

As a result, it is no wonder that cases of domestic violence have spiked.

Lauren Trunko, the Women and Family Services Director for YWCA, told Spectrum News that additional strain is being place on already difficult home situations, reported FingerLakes1.com.

“Domestic violence services are essential services and we haven’t gone anywhere,” Trunko explained. “We haven’t had any disruption in our service and if they need anybody, all they need to do is pick up the phone or go online and someone can be reached pretty quickly.”

The statewide domestic violence hotline number is 1-800-942-6906.