SAN ANTONIO — A woman in Texas was arrested after two toddlers were found tied up and in deplorable conditions, according to reports.

Priscilla Ann Salais, 37, was identified as the children’s temporary guardian. She was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with two counts of child endangerment, according to online arrest records.

A woman called 911 on Sunday asking authorities for help checking on the condition of her grandchildren being kept in a locked room, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT 12 News. Police responded and made an abysmal discovery.

A 1-year-old little girl was bound by her hands and feet “hogtied.” She also had a black eye and bloody lip. A 2-year-old little boy was in an enclosed playpen “like a cage,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told FOX 29.

“Both children were heavily soiled, were crying. Both children were taken into (protective) custody and turned over to CPS,” Chief McManus said.

Salais was reportedly granted temporary custody after the state removed the children from their parents due to concerns of physical abuse.

“Child endangerment carries a maximum sentence of two years, but I’ll tell you I – what she did to these children is I mean it’s unforgivable,” Chief McManus said, shaking his head in disgust. “Two years seems like nothing compared to what she did to these children.”

According to a spokesperson for Child Protective Services, a third baby baby resides in the same home the two children were discovered, but was located with a different family member at another location, FOX reported.

The toddlers were taken to the hospital for medical attention and are now under CPS care.