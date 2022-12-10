Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOUSTON – A man trying to force his way into a Houston apartment on Wednesday was fatally shot by a woman with a baby and other adults inside the residence, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 8900 block of Broadway Street. While the woman was inside the apartment, someone was aggressively pounding on the door, police said. When the woman opened the door, the suspect tried to force his way inside. As he tried to barge his way into the woman’s home she opened fire with a handgun. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Click2Houston reported.

“Somebody started beating on her door very heavily. She opened the door and a male that she didn’t know started forcing his way into the apartment,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. “She doesn’t know who this guy is. There are some reports he might have been hanging around the apartment complex the last few days.”

“People have seen him around in the apartments before, just kind of walking around, wandering around,” HPD homicide investigator Bobby Smith said. “But nobody really knows him, nobody knows whether or not he actually lives in the apartments.”

According to detectives, the woman had an 11-month-old baby along with other adults inside the residence when the shooting took place. No one inside the apartment was injured.

Ring surveillance video obtained by the news outlet shows a man just prior to the fatal encounter seemingly peering into apartment windows. Detectives confirmed the clothes seen on the man in the video match the clothing worn by the deceased intruder.

“Everybody knows everybody, we’re kind of tight knit,” one of the neighbors said. “This little corner is getting like, uncomfortable to be in.”

Police said the woman was shaken up as a result of the incident. She and other witnesses were taken to HPD headquarters for questioning. Law enforcement authorities said it’s unlikely she’ll face charges.

The deceased male was 43-years-old. His identity has not yet been released to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.

