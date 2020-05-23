The Tampa Police Department has arrested a man accused of murdering a woman and her unborn child.

News Channel 8 reports that Jerry Lee, 45, shot and killed the mother of his child Zakiera Grandberry, 22 on May 5th.

Lee was arrested for unrelated outstanding warrants which including the tampering with an electronic monitoring device and three counts of probation violation.

Lee was linked to the murder after evidence revealed that Lee placed a GPS tracker on Zakiera’s car prior to her murder.

Lee has been charged with first degree murder, killing of an unborn child, shooting into a vehicle, and felon in possession of a firearm.