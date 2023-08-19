Man allegedly killed girlfriend…kept body for days

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – A man accused of killing his girlfriend reportedly kept her body in his residence for multiple days before police arrested him, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Fox 5 reported that James Gina was arrested August 14 on a murder charge after police found his girlfriend, identified in an arrest report as Celina Rebholz, dead inside his residence. According to a tipster, Rebholz was killed two days prior and Gina was about to try and move her body when police took him into custody.

The person reporting told police they were fearful for their life in reporting the killing.

On August 12, Gina allegedly threatened his girlfriend’s life during a verbal argument. Gina reportedly said “I’ll put three in you,” referencing shooting her three times, an arrest report said. The person reportedly left the apartment and when they returned three hours later, Gina was reportedly “frantic and distraught” and the girlfriend was on the floor of a bedroom with a bullet hole in her chest, but alive. The person wanted to call an ambulance but left because “he didn’t know what to do and could not deal with the situation,” the arrest report said.

Police interviewed two other people who backed up the tipster’s story. A second person told police that Gina had texted him, “She’s gone, she’s dead,” after the shooting, but the person said they deleted the text messages because he didn’t want anything related to the murder on his phone. This second person also said that Gina asked for a ride to the airport to get a rental car because he didn’t want to move his girlfriend’s body in his own car because she “was beginning to emit a foul odor,” the report said.

