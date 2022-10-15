Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PORTLAND, Ore. – In a city council meeting on Thursday, far-left radical Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who is running for reelection, was accused of false information on a military service record and a fabricated college degree.

Reporter Andy Ngo shared a video on Twitter of a Portland City Council meeting. During the meeting, a man announced before speaking as Philip Tobias, who also identified himself as a veteran, challenged Hardesty on her military service record as well as her educational background, the Post Millennial reported.

BREAKING: At the #Portland city council meeting, a veteran brought to the public's attention that he had made a FOIA request on far-left city council member @JoAnnPDX's military service record. He says she lied. Hardesty storms out of the meeting. https://t.co/ShAoQIv3m7 pic.twitter.com/xIfTCXsliW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 13, 2022

The man addressed the councilmembers, much to the irritation of Hardesty. He said she lied about her military service. The law enforcement nemesis, Hardesty, responded to the claim by storming off the dais and out of the meeting.

The man said during his statement that he previously emailed Hardesty’s office “seeking clarification about some discrepancies” in her military service timeline but received no response.

According to the individual challenging Hardesty’s truthfulness, he said he partnered with a non-profit to file a Freedom of Information Act request for her military service records. While citing a 2018 Portland Mercury endorsement of Hardesty, which claimed “your campaign had given them paperwork. They said you were honorably discharged in 1979 before continuing in the reserves into 1984.”

“All of that is a lie,” the man stated. “So, I’m just wondering what information you actually gave the Portland Mercury?”

“But that’s not the only misinformation I found,” he continued. “In other interviews and on the city’s website you have said you served aboard the Samuel Gompers from 1978 to 1983.”

“As I said, I have your military records. That’s a lie. You served aboard for 13 months.”

The man transitioned to challenge her educational background.

“I’m going to move off the military records for just a moment and talk about your fake college degree, Ms. Hardesty. On LinkedIn, you claim a college degree from a Baltimore Community College, but on election filings, you admit, in the 2018 election filings for city council…”

Hardesty interrupted the man by directing a question to Mayor Ted Wheeler. “Should I allow him to continue to lie about me on the public record?”

The man objected and Wheeler replied, “Let’s do this. You finish and then the commissioner gets to respond. How about that?”

The man presenting information received via the FOIA agreed but Hardesty got up and stormed off the dais and out of the room, according to the Post Millennial.

“So back to the fake college degree on LinkedIn,” the man continued. “Commissioner Hardesty claims an Associate’s of Business from the Community College of Baltimore, but in the 2018 city filing for city commissioner, she admits that she dropped out and she does not have a college degree.”

“And so,” the man highlighted, “I just think between these numerous lies between her military service record and her fake college degree, you know, she’s misleading voters, taxpayers, and the customers of her business.”

“As a veteran myself, I find this highly despicable, and like I said, I tried to talk to Jo Anne. I tried to email her, and talk to her privately about this. I tried to schedule a meeting with her scheduler, to talk about this, and I was completely ignored for over a year, and that’s why I had to go through the trouble of filing a FOIA request to find out everything she told The Portland Mercury was a lie. All of it.”

Mayor Wheeler responded, “Obviously Commissioner Hardesty didn’t want to respond. We’ll just leave it there.”

According to Oregon Live, “Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds a commanding lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty a month before November’s general election.”

RELATED