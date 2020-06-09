Not that long ago, just a few weeks ago to be exact, many media outlets were praising law enforcement amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Deemed essential, law enforcement and all first responders were unselfishly kissing their family goodbye as they headed out the door into a world of uncertainty. Without hesitation, they Contacted many victims and suspects that had the deadly virus and potentially bringing it home to their families.

The support for law enforcement was overwhelming! Businesses were bringing needed supplies as well as food and water to the local agencies. Many of those businesses were struggling financially due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but yet they cared enough to support their law enforcement officers. How do we know about those businesses and their kind gestures? The media told us of very positive stories almost daily.

The media loved and supported Law Enforcement, now it appears that SOME reporters hate law enforcement.

Don’t get me wrong, not ALL media outlets and reporters are constantly speaking ill of our great profession and wonderful cops. I know of a couple of local Colorado reporters doing an amazing job with focusing on the good we do. There are certainly many reporters that have an agenda to assault law enforcement via the air waves and that is unfortunate as we have many noble and heroic women and men that wear the badge.

Recently, a courageous leader of a very noble agency stood up and called out the media.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer stood before the press and told them his officers were working 12 hour shifts and it was terribly hard on them. The Chief said he has given four press conferences and not one reporter asked him any questions about the welfare of his officers. Not one question asked about how those men and women that have been standing in hot conditions for long periods of time wearing riot gear, sweating, thirsty and tired are doing.

This is one police chief willing to stand up to the media and make a courageous statement about the media.

Why are we not seeing more law enforcement leaders standing up to the media?

Many media outlets paint a with a broad brush and that leads many to believe that all cops are bad.

We are not bad! We are Noble, professional, ethical and willing to put our lives on the line for anyone, no matter their view of us. No matter their skin color, their political view, their gender, or their appearance, we will always strive to protect them, serve them and be willing to make many sacrifices for them.

No matter how anyone speaks about us, continue to remember why you chose this profession and never lose sight of that. Let us not bend down to the level of others and paint a broad stroke about ALL the media or any group. We are better than that. Keep your head up and keep that pride you have about this wonderful profession where we passionately serve others.

Be Safe. Be Well. Be Professional.