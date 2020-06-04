Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer had some tough words for the media covering the protests and riots in his city.

When asked about the impact on his overtime budget.

“Look, I’ve stood up here for four press conferences, and I’ve explained how the officers have worked 12 hours a day. And I’ve explained how this is terribly hard on them. But I’ve never had one question yet…not one question asking me how the officers are doing,” Schmaderer said.

You can watch his entire comments below.