Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a 71-year-old serial bank robber following his latest haul of more than $60,000 from a bank in Los Angeles County last month, authorities announced Tuesday.

Bruce Edward Bell, 71, robbed a bank in the 8000 block of Vineland Avenue in Sun Valley on Dec. 21, police officials said. The armed robber is no stranger to this category of crime. He has four prior bank robbery convictions and has spent more than 40 years in the Federal Department of Corrections as a result, KTLA reported.

“During this incident, Bell entered the location, grabbed an employee and pointed a firearm,” a news release from LAPD said. “Bell forced the employee to walk over to an access-restricted door. Bell demanded entry into the secure area and stated he would otherwise shoot the employee.”

Once he gained access to the secure area, the septuagenarian ordered another employee to fill a bag with cash. He then fled the scene with $64,000 in U.S. currency.

Bell was captured after a witness saw him flee in a silver 2002 Volvo sedan and called 911. Patrol officers from LAPD’s Foothill Division located the getaway car and conducted a felony stop resulting in his arrest. Police recovered the stolen cash along with a black replica firearm, authorities confirmed.

Bruce Edward Bell, 71. (LAPD)

Bell, who was on parole after being released from prison in July 2021, was booked at the LAPD jail facility, according to KTLA.

Investigators believe he may have robbed additional victims who have yet to be identified.