LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department launched a homicide investigation after a horrified mother discovered the body of a woman wrapped in plastic in her son’s room, according to reports.

The unidentified mother told police that she stumbled across the morbid crime scene after walking into her son’s room at their home in the 2200 block of Wall Street at about 1:15 p.m. on Sunday to investigate a “distinct gas smell,” Fox 11 reported.

Responding officers discovered a 20-year-old woman wrapped in plastic. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, according to KTLA.

The victim has not been identified and it remains unclear how long she had been in the room. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a spokesman with LAPD told the New York Post the woman’s son remains outstanding and there had been no arrests made as of late Monday morning.