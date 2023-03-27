Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A Tesla dashboard camera captured the moment a vehicle on a Southern California freeway went airborne after running over a tire that had just come off a nearby pickup truck in traffic.

The car was launched into a midair spin Mar. 23 on the 118 Freeway in Chatsworth. The eye-popping scene was captured on Anoop Khatra’s dashcam video, KTLA reported.

Khatra’s video shows traffic rolling along the freeway when a dark-colored vehicle approaches a pickup truck that had just transitioned into the middle lane. Moments later, the truck’s front driver’s side tire pops off right in front of the dark-colored car.

The driver of the dark-colored vehicle runs over the tire, which pops the car into the air. As it is airborne, the vehicle inverts before it comes crashing back onto the roadway upside down. Once the car hits the ground it then rolls right side up.

The bizarre sequence then shows the dislodged tire rolling back into frame and smacking the wrecked auto as it skids to a stop.

Khatra said the driver of the dark-colored airborne car was the sole occupant inside the automobile that sustained major damage, according to KTLA.

Fortunately, the driver did not suffer any major injuries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

