Little Rock, Arkansas – As additional information comes out on the incident with Little Rock Police Chief, our editorial questioning the standards that will be used to judge a police chief that has a questionable history of judging others, is even more important.

Today it was revealed by the Daily Mail that Humphrey actually shot the wrong woman when he encountered a disturbance on New Years Eve. Considering the history with Humphrey and the “look away” attitude by the mainstream media, it is ironic that a media outlet overseas broke the story.

According to the outlet, Humphrey was attempting to shoot a suspected shooter, Tay Hayes, when he actually shot 22-year-old Kelecia Mayo.

Mayo is in critical condition at a Little Rock Hospital.

The suspect, that Humphrey reportedly missed, fled the scene and was later captured.

IS IT TIME FOR THE LITTLE ROCK CHIEF TO GO?

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott has asked the state police to investigate both the initial fight and Humphrey’s response in an effort to remain ‘accountable, clear and transparent,’ but Scott doesn’t exactly have a history of transparency. Much of that history can be read here.

Video from the incident last night on Asher Avenue in Little Rock where the LRPD chief fired his weapon and hit a police car. pic.twitter.com/Y89EAN1bIC — SnarkyMedia (@SnarkyMedia) January 1, 2022

There will be much more to discuss and we imagine that many officers that have been on the wrong end of Chief Humphrey will be paying attention in the weeks to come.