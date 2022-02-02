Although Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he still encourages LVMPD personnel to get vaccinated, he lifted the requirement for new hires about a week ago since there is a decline in positive cases at the department, U.S. News reported.

“I support the vaccines,” the sheriff said. “I think they keep you from a detrimental experience or hospitalization possibly resulting in death, but that is a personal decision.”

COVID shots have not been compulsory for existing employees.