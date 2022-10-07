Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS – The mass stabbing suspect said to be responsible for the deadly rampage in Las Vegas was arrested Thursday night hours after the attack, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Yoni Barrios, 32, was identified as the suspect. LVMPD said the attacker stabbed eight people on Las Vegas Boulevard Thursday morning, Fox News Digital reported.

As a result, Barrios was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Police said the vicious acts began about 11:42 a.m. as they received reports of multiple victims having been sliced in front of a casino on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Authorities did not immediately disclose details of the arrest other than saying, “Responding officers quickly identified the suspect in the area and he was taken into custody without further incident.”

“This was an isolated incident,” Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said in a statement. “All evidence indicates Barrios acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.”

LaRochelle noted the initial stabbing appeared to be “unprovoked” on a sidewalk.

“A total of eight victims were located,” LVMPD said. “One of those victims was pronounced deceased at the scene, and a second victim was pronounced deceased at University Medical Center. The remaining victims were transported to area hospitals.”

“Currently, three of them are in critical condition and the others are stable,” police added.

Detectives recovered a large kitchen knife they believe was the weapon used in the stabbings.

LaRochelle said there are “scores” of witnesses, so police are continuing to investigate the series of violent crimes based upon information that is gathered.

The motive remains unclear at the present time, while police have urged people to avoid the area directly outside the Wynn Hotel.