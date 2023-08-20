Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Larry Elder is running for President and while it’s a long shot that he will even make the debate stage, his data driven approach to the issues facing America is needed now more than ever. Elder is smart and he is black and while we can only speculate why the mainstream media ignores him, one only has to watch his appearance on The Breakfast Club to understand why his voice is silenced.

It is simply not true that “systemic racism” is a significant problem in America today. I gave @TezlynFigaro the facts on @breakfastclubam. Help me get up on the debate stage to debunk the lie of systemic racism by giving $1 today at https://t.co/6yXYMIl2Qv. pic.twitter.com/spTThXxSEM — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 19, 2023

The Breakfast Club is a bastion of emotionally ridden race fear-mongering but we give them credit for inviting Elder to speak. While they clearly had no response for over an hour of Larry doing what Larry does, they do deserve credit for doing what the mainstream media will never do.

Give their audience an opportunity to actually learn facts.

Former police officer, Brandon Tatum, posted another clip and it is also a must watch.