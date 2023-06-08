Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at with the Georgia State Patrol two years ago, according to a report.

The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office said Larry Bryant, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting at state troopers in 2021, WGXA News reported.

The shooting occurred on January 9, 2021 when a Georgia State trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop when Bryant was seen texting while driving in downtown Macon.

However, Bryant refused to yield and a vehicle pursuit occurred. Additional troopers joined the chase before Bryant crashed his Honda Civic at the intersection of D and E Streets in the Alphabet City neighborhood.

Bryant fled from the scene of the crash and led law enforcement personnel on a foot chase. Troopers deployed a Taser but it did not have the desired effect as he continued to flee.

During the foot chase, Bryant fired at a GSP patrol car on D Street while a trooper was inside the car that was struck six times on the drivers’ side, according to WGXA.

Although one round passed through the sleeve of the trooper’s coat, the law enforcement officer was not injured.

Bryant continued to run on D Street, but finally surrendered after throwing his firearm into a trash can.

At the time of his 2021 arrest, Bryant was on probation for an unspecified 2014 conviction. He was one year short of completing his sentence when the 2021 shooting took place.