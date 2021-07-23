Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















LOS ANGELES — Vice president of the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL), Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz, ripped Gov. Gavin Newsom for living in a fantasy world and denying a statewide rise in crime on Friday. The police union rep said Newsom is living in a “fantasy world” and crime data and numbers don’t lie, Fox News reported.

“That’s a fantasy world. Where are we living in? I mean, you could look at the numbers throughout California and the rest of the country. Crime is increasing. It is surging, and there’s no consequences,” Sandoz said. “There’s no repercussions for these criminals that feel that they could go in and do what they want. And it’s because of these laws. That statement is not true. The numbers don’t lie.”

Newsom faces a recall election Sept. 14, Law Officer reported.

