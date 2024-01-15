Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – Chief Michel Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department said he intends to retire at the end of February. The man who has been LAPD’s top cop since 2018 made the announcement with Mayor Karen Bass on Friday.

Moore has been with LAPD for more than 42 years. He began his service as an officer with the department in 1981 and was consistently promoted through the ranks from detective to sergeant and then lieutenant and captain. In 2004 he reached the rank of deputy chief before becoming assistant chief in 2010. In 2018, then-Mayor Eric Garcetti swore him in as chief of police in the City of Angels, KTLA reported.

“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to have served for more than four decades on the finest police department in the world, and the last five and a half years as chief,” Moore said.

Mayor Bass said Moore will remain nearby as a contract consultant since Los Angeles will host the World Cup in 2026 and the Summer Olympics in 2028.

“The goals I began my tenure as chief of police remain essentially the same today: build on the successes of my predecessors … bolstering public trust, lowering crime, modernizing our technology and addressing the pressing concerns of our people,” Moore said during Friday’s announcement. “I’m proud of my leadership.”

After decades of burdensome work, Moore said he looks forward to spending more time with his wife and daughter.

“To every member of this department past and present, I’m proud of you and the work you do each day in protecting and serving the people of this great city. I have traveled this world and this great country and hold with certainty that there is no one who does it better,” he said. “For the people of Los Angeles who I’ve dedicated more than four decades of my life, thank you for your partnership, your support and your encouragement.”