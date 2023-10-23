Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Los Angeles Police Department announced the sudden death of one its cadets. The agency is mourning the loss of Dominic Malachi, 24, who “passed away unexpectedly” on Oct. 17.

Malachi worked as a cadet with the Hollenbeck Area and Associate Community officer at the Rampart Area, LAPD said, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, both part of the LAPD family, and all of his friends and loved ones,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement posted on social media. “Dominic, your smile lit up a room. Your work ethic was highly praised. You will be forever missed young man. Rest in Peace Dominic.”

Malachi’s cause of death was not released and no further information was immediately available.

